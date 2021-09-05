Cim LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,714.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,425.84. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

