Cim LLC Has $21 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 3.4% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.07. 1,280,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

