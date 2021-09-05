Cim LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $94.96. 2,419,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,260. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

