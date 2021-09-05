Cim LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,667.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,386.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

