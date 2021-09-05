Cim LLC Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $721.50. 356,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.44 and a 12 month high of $731.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $663.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

