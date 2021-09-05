Cim LLC Purchases 2,916 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 3.3% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cim LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.53. 613,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

