Cim LLC Purchases 2,996 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $163.29. 4,254,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

