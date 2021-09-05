Cim LLC Purchases 5,597 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cim LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $$22.21 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,683,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,299. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

