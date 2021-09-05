Cim LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $214.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

