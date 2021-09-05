Cim LLC Purchases New Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,169,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

