Cim LLC Raises Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 578,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $6,301,987.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440,375 shares of company stock valued at $86,577,994. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

