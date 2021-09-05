Cim LLC Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $643.39. 164,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,202. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.67 and a 1 year high of $644.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.10 and its 200 day moving average is $483.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.