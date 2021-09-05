Cim LLC Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.15. The stock had a trading volume of 456,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,331. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

