Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report sales of $17.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.87 billion and the lowest is $16.78 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.41 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.71 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

