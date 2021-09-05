Civic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.53 Billion (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Civic coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001439 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $480.21 million and approximately $3.53 billion worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 117.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00120929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00800762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047746 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.