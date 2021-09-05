Civic (CVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $768.56 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 80.4% against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $413.14 million and approximately $768.56 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.00803361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046936 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.