Civitas (CIV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $201.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $90,930.83 and $201.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018226 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,236,807 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

