Clever DeFi (CLVA) Achieves Market Cap of $259,907.65

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $259,907.65 and approximately $3,101.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00207080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.51 or 0.07879370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.90 or 0.99647784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00987532 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 1,036,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,155 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

