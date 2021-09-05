CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.34. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

