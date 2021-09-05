Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,335 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.