Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 28.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 215,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CNS opened at $87.94 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

