Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

