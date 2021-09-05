Color Platform Price Up 118% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 118% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $329,472.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,644.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $744.02 or 0.01440655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.81 or 0.00609565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00377420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00035356 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002855 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

