Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Position Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the quarter. Columbia India Consumer ETF comprises about 2.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 31.47% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $29,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:INCO opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

