Comparing Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) & Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Axos Financial and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 5 1 3.17 Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axos Financial presently has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.26%. Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 29.81% 16.91% 1.57% Riverview Bancorp 26.21% 10.34% 1.03%

Volatility & Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 3.87 $215.71 million $3.68 12.82 Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.80 $10.47 million $0.47 16.04

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riverview Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Riverview Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

