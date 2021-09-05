Comparing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 14.90 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -64.62 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 23.66 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bilibili and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 0 9 0 3.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $101.94, suggesting a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.45% -23.68% -11.87% Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94%

Summary

Bilibili beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

