Comparing DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) & SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

DZS has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DZS and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -11.74% 1.19% 0.53% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of DZS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of DZS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DZS and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $300.64 million 1.27 -$23.08 million ($0.01) -1,403.00 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 10.71 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DZS and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 5 0 3.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

DZS presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.50%. Given DZS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DZS is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

DZS beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc. engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions. The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

