Comparing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54% Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53%

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Caladrius Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.31 $77.57 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.93

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.