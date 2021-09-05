Comparing Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.12 $1.71 million $0.40 11.08 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 260.69% 7.37% 4.45% VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oxford Square Capital and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

