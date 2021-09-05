Comparing Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Penn Virginia and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.81%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -111.38% 27.25% 9.54% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penn Virginia and Pengrowth Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $273.27 million 2.75 -$310.56 million $5.71 3.48 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Penn Virginia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

