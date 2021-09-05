Comparing Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fast Track Solutions and Precision Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Drilling 0 5 10 0 2.67

Precision Drilling has a consensus price target of $42.70, suggesting a potential upside of 27.42%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Precision Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Precision Drilling -22.33% -13.17% -6.33%

Volatility and Risk

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Drilling has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Precision Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precision Drilling $698.56 million 0.64 -$89.68 million ($6.52) -5.14

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision Drilling.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. The Completion and Production Services segment comprises service rigs, oilfield equipment rental, and camp and catering services. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

