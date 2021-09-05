Conflux Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,738.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.32 or 0.07613890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.53 or 0.00441692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $756.13 or 0.01461447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00139921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00618674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.52 or 0.00605965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.73 or 0.00376369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

