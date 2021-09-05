Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $3.09. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,431,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average of $228.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

