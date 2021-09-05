Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

