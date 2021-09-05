Contrasting Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) & Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Elanco Animal Health 0 4 6 0 2.60

Elanco Animal Health has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Elanco Animal Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elanco Animal Health is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -2,251.06% N/A -246.90% Elanco Animal Health -16.02% 5.24% 2.50%

Risk & Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million 51.35 -$24.42 million N/A N/A Elanco Animal Health $3.27 billion 4.93 -$560.10 million $0.47 72.66

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elanco Animal Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics. The Food Animal Ruminants & Swine category develops animal food products used in ruminant and swine production. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in Greenfield, IN.

