Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $241.45 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

