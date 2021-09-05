Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,113 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.73 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

