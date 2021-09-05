Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Versor Investments LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $21,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,021 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

