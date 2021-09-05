Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 32,514 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,514 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

