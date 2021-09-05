Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,128 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

