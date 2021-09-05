Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American States Water by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $93.33 on Friday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,877 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

