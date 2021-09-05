Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 83,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

