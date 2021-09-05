Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

