Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

