Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $149.80. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.