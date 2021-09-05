Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $33.33 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

