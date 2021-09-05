Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

