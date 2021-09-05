Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $733.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $685.71 and its 200-day moving average is $668.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,232,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

