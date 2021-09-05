Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 463,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,667,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100,987 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

