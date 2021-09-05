Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 71.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

